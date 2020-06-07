George Floyd, a handcuffed black man, died May 25 after a white officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck, ignoring his cries and holding it there even after Floyd stopped moving.
Charman Driver, former chair of the Contemporary Art Museum on Martin Street, where the painting is located, called it “a very painful totem.” The street leads to the State Capitol grounds, where Confederate monuments have been criticized by protesters as offensive.
A city engineer barricaded the street for the artists early Sunday.
“We did it. And it’s wonderful. And we feel really good about it. Our voices are being heard, but it’s not enough,” Driver said. She said the effort won’t stop with street art.
“This is peaceful, but I tell you one thing — if they don’t remove those things it is not going to be so peaceful,” she said.
