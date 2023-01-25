'Aryan Circle' members imprisoned for trying to kill inmate

JACKSON, Miss. — Two people who were members of a white supremacist prison gang were sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for their role in the attempted killing of an inmate while they were incarcerated at a Mississippi prison, federal prosecutors said.
The victim suffered severe injuries from the attack.
Prosecutors said the Aryan Circle is a “race-based and violent prison gang with members operating throughout the country, both inside and outside of prisons.”
Chunn and Rentfrow were convicted Oct. 3 in the attempted killing. Chunn was previously convicted in a Texas federal court of racketeering conspiracy and sentenced to life in prison for separate crimes.
Chunn’s attorney, Sidney Lampton, declined to comment on his behalf. An attorney for Rentfrow could not immediately be reached for comment.