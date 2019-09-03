Children play under the pier in Florida’s Jacksonville Beach ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Dorian on Sept. 3, 2019. (Maria Alejandra Cardona/Reuters)

In a city where waterways act like a sponge for the Atlantic Ocean, Gloria Christensen feels like she hasn’t slept in a week as she worries that Hurricane Dorian could flood her neighborhood for the second time in less than two years.

Christensen just moved back into her house in June after completing a $200,000 renovation to repair damage caused by Hurricane Irma in 2017, which pushed the St. Johns River out of its banks and triggered one of the worst floods in Jacksonville’s history. Now, with Dorian expected to hit Jacksonville on Wednesday, Christensen is leaving home again.

“I’m stressed, and it’s almost like I have PTSD,” said Christensen, referring to post-traumatic stress disorder, as she prepared to evacuate her house in Jacksonville’s San Marco neighborhood. “I have knots in my stomach, and I’m just worried about what I need to do to prepare again.”

Across much of the nation’s Southeast coast, residents and officials are expressing similar fears as the threat posed by Dorian shifts from extreme wind to the power of water slapping against coastal communities from Florida to North Carolina.

Late Tuesday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center nudged the forecast track even closer to the Carolinas, raising the risk of a potential landfall there Thursday. But even if the storm remains offshore, forecasters say Dorian could push tremendous amounts of water into bays, rivers and tributaries.

“This creates the possibility of dramatic flooding in the Lowcountry,” South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R) said Tuesday.



Floodwater inundated the San Marco neighborhood of Jacksonville, Fla., in the wake of Hurricane Irma in September 2017. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

Dorian is threatening the region after three consecutive years of punishing East Coast hurricanes, including Hurricane Florence last year and Hurricane Matthew in 2016. Some residents have yet to recover from those storms, a situation that has yielded more anxiety and heightened the debate over rising sea levels.

In Charleston, S.C., the National Weather Service expects water in the city’s harbor to rise more than 10 feet early Thursday, which would be the second-highest tidal flood recorded there. In Savannah, Ga., the ocean could rise more than 11 feet during two consecutive high tides, which would bring the third-highest flood on record. In northeastern Florida, officials warned that 15- to 25-foot waves could even carve out new inlets on barrier islands near St. Augustine and Jacksonville.

“It happened during Matthew, and it happened during Irma. And we wouldn’t be surprised if we don’t have significant overwash or another opening,” said Al Sandrik, a meteorologist in the National Weather Service’s Jacksonville office.

Underscoring the risks, Jacksonville officials have urged 256,000 residents to leave their homes. Besides coastal flooding, the city is vulnerable to flooding along the Intracoastal Waterway, the St. Johns River and estuaries that can extend dozens of miles inland.

“Water is dangerous. . . . If it starts coming into your home, it can be very scary,” Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry (R) said Tuesday while urging residents in low-lying areas to evacuate. “When it starts coming into your home, you cannot win that battle.”

Jacksonville residents don’t have to think far back to recall just how bad the flooding can get here. During Hurricane Irma, a persistent south wind combined with days of heavy rainfall to flood the St. Johns River, which essentially cuts the city in half.

At its peak, the river rose about six feet, flooding nearly 1,000 properties in downtown and in neighborhoods along its bank. It was the city’s worst flood since 1846, Sandrik said.

But because of Dorian’s expected track offshore, Sandrik cautioned that officials do not believe the St. Johns River will flood downtown Jacksonville this time. The river flows south to north, and Dorian is expected to produce a primarily northern wind over the city. That should push the river water south, elevating the river flood threat in St. Johns and Putnam counties while sparing Jacksonville’s downtown, Sandrik said. The bigger threat to Jacksonville is an expected storm surge as high as seven feet along the coast, and a 2- to 4-foot water rise in the Intracoastal Waterway, Sandrik added.

Still, residents who live along the riverbank said they were taking the threat of flooding seriously.

At the River Road apartment complex in Jacksonville’s San Marco neighborhood, Dan Mackey, 70, recalled how he was wading in chest-deep water when Irma hit. Despite the evacuation order, Mackey said that he plans to remain in his second-floor apartment for Dorian but has stockpiled more storm supplies than he did for Irma.

“We have 57 apartments here, and we lost 57 air conditioners during Irma,” Mackey said. “Irma was clearly our wake-up call.”

In San Marco’s retail district, which is home to high-end shops and restaurants, business owners spent the weekend piling up sandbags in front of doors and windows.

Dan Hileman, the owner of the White Magnolia gown shop, was elevating dozens of wedding dresses Tuesday. Hileman, 34, was also trying to fortify his business by using metal sheeting, silicone and duct tape on doorways.

“Hopefully, we don’t get anything, but if the water does come up, it will only be our floors and drywall, and not our merchandise,” he said.

In Charleston, residents and businesses throughout downtown also were bracing for possible inundation.

Sarah Johnson, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Charleston office, said the flood forecast in Charleston Harbor is just two feet lower than the storm surge produced by Hurricane Hugo, a Category 4 storm, in 1989.

“Once you get above eight feet, you see widespread flooding across downtown Charleston, and many roads flooded and impassable,” Johnson said.

Even though Dorian has weakened to a Category 2 hurricane, forecasters note that the storm was a Category 5 storm when it stalled over the Bahamas last weekend. As Dorian’s pressure dropped and winds topped out at 185 mph, it churned up the Atlantic Ocean. Some of that water is now being pushed toward the Southeast coast.

“Don’t focus too much on the fact it is weakening in terms of category,” Johnson stressed, adding that the water levels could become even higher than predicted if the storm produces heavy coastal rainfall.

As is the case in Jacksonville, Charleston officials are bracing for another flood before they have finished cleaning up from the last one. The city is surrounded by water on three sides, and in recent years it has battled flooding from heavy rain as well as rising tides.

“A storm the magnitude of Dorian presents so many challenges for any community, but it also accentuates the challenges we live with day in and day out,” said Mike Seekings, a Charleston city councilman and downtown resident.

Seekings said Charleston has endured so-called “sunny day floods,” caused by tidal flooding, 30 to 40 times this year.

“And the tides are often higher and last longer then we had predicted, which is making everyone concerned,” Seekings said. “It’s predictably unpredictable, and that’s a problem.”

With Dorian, Seekings said the combination of eastern winds, storm surge and a high tide is elevating concerns that it may take days for the water to recede.

Chelsea Shope, 27, a second-year medical student who lives in downtown Charleston near the Medical University of South Carolina, was making plans Tuesday to move her car out of town.

“Last year, I left my car parked outside of our house during a rainstorm that hit at high tide, and water was up to my Honda Civic’s windows — completely totaled it,” Shope said. She has already become used to walking to class “on tiptoes so knee-high water doesn’t go down my boots.”

In Jacksonville, Curry said he also believes sea levels are rising.

Last week, a city task force completed a study on ways the city can reduce its exposure to flooding, Curry noted. The city, working in conjunction with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, has also begun buying out some homeowners who live in especially flood-prone areas.

“People can get caught up in the political reasons to why it’s happening but what is important to me is, as it’s happening and we have higher tides, that we are being pragmatic about it,” Curry said.

Hunt reported from Charleston, S.C. Susan Cooper Eastman in Jacksonville, Jessica Sparks in Hilton Head, S.C., and Joel Achenbach in Washington contributed to this report.