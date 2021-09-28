The courts had ordered lawmakers to create a majority-Black district in north Florida, and they were looking for a way to do that while still crafting a district that would favor a Republican candidate. To accomplish that goal, they included 18 jails and prisons in Brown’s district, flooding it with Black residents who could not vote. That way, the district would be majority-Black on paper, but in reality, a large number of those residents would have no electoral power. After court challenges, the Florida Supreme Court ordered the district to be redrawn.