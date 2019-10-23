Although Cruz has pleaded not guilty, his lawyers say he would admit to the crimes in exchange for a life prison sentence. Prosecutors say they are pursuing the death penalty.
Cruz is accused of the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. He faces 17 first-degree murder charges and 17 attempted murder charges.
Jury selection in his trial is set to begin Jan. 27.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
