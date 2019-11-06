The Salvadoran woman was kidnapped and beaten by gangs in Mexico but was still forced to wait in the country while her case winds through the backlogged court system. A judge terminated her case, but the government still sent her to Mexico anyway.
The Department of Homeland Security says the program is “an indispensable tool in addressing the ongoing crisis at the southern border and restoring integrity to the immigration system.”
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD