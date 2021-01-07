Prosecutors said Wilberding burned the homes near the University of South Carolina in May 2019 because of a dispute with the tenets. No one was injured in the fires.
Wilberding said he had no idea that Gov. Henry McMaster owned the properties.
A spokesman for the governor did not comment on the case.
Wilberding’s family and lawyer said he had drug problems when he set the fires, but has straightened himself out.
“What I did was wrong, and I know that,” Wilberding told the judge. “I just want to have one more chance at life again to prove that I can be a good citizen.”
Wilberding had faced up to 175 years in prison on the arson, drug possessions and assault charges, but took a plea deal. Judge George McFaddin Jr. said Wilberding’s remorse and apologies to the renters led him to decide to release Wilberding from jail on Thursday.
As “Dank Frank,” Wilberding posted 27 songs online with titles including — “I Be Sellin Weed,” “White Champagne,” “Codeine & Cocaine” and “Yahtzee.”
