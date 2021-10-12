Kavanaugh was 8 years old and weighed 25 pounds (11.3 kilograms) in 2001 when investigators found her in a Dallas County mobile home closet. Authorities say she’d also been sexually abused, and Kavanaugh has spoken publicly about the abuse that she suffered.
The criminal charges were dismissed last week in Denton County and Kavanaugh, now 28, was released from jail, the The Dallas Morning News reported.
The Associated Press left a message seeking comment Tuesday from a lawyer for Kavanaugh.
First Assistant District Attorney Jamie Beck told the Star-Telegram that she couldn’t divulge all the details but said the arrangement involved treatment for Kavanaugh.
“Overall, it was the right thing to do,” Beck said.