FanDuel says it will take McIngvale’s bet online.

McIngvale says he’s a huge Astros fan who has bet millions in previous years on his team.

He tells The Associated Press he’ll bet “as much as I can” on the Astros in New Jersey.

The bets could offset potential liability his store might have from a promotion that refunds mattress customers their money if the Astros win the World Series.

