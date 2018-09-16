Arizona Diamondbacks (78-71, third in NL West) vs. Houston Astros (93-55, first in AL West)

Houston; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Diamondbacks: Zack Greinke (14-9, 3.11 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 185 strikeouts) Astros: Justin Verlander (15-9, 2.72 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 258 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Either Arizona or Houston will secure a series victory with a win. The Astros enter the contest with a three and a half-game lead over the Athletics in the AL West. Houston has allowed just 2.0 runs per game in Verlander’s starts this season. The Diamondbacks enter the matchup after going 3-7 in their last 10 outings. Arizona pitchers are averaging 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, Jake Diekman leads the staff with a mark of 13.5. The Astros won Saturday’s contest 10-4. Charlie Morton picked up his 15th win of the season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt has 33 home runs and a team-leading 83 RBIs in 147 games for the Diamondbacks. A.J. Pollock has 10 hits and is batting .278 over his past 10 games for Arizona. Alex Bregman has 30 home runs and a team-leading 100 RBIs in 145 games for the Astros. Yuli Gurriel has 12 hits and is batting .324 over his past 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 3-7, .233 batting average, 6.42 ERA, outscored by 24 runs. Astros: 8-2, .266 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright hero sports