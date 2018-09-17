Seattle Mariners (82-67, third in AL West) vs. Houston Astros (94-55, first in AL West)

Houston; Monday, 8:10 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Mariners: Wade LeBlanc (8-4, 3.56 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 114 strikeouts) Astros: Framber Valdez (3-1, 2.66 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Justin Verlander was stellar Sunday, surrendering just one run against Arizona in seven innings of work. Houston will look to carry that momentum into Monday’s matchup. The Astros come into the game with a four and a half-game lead over the Athletics in the AL West. Houston has allowed just 1.8 runs per game in Valdez’s starts on the year. The Mariners have gone 15-9 in LeBlanc’s starts this year. The Seattle offense has compiled a .254 batting average as a team this year, Jean Segura leads the team with a mark of .308. In their last meeting on Aug. 22, Charlie Morton earned the win in a 10-7 victory for the Astros.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitch Haniger has 25 home runs and 89 RBIs this year for the Mariners. Robinson Cano has nine hits and eight RBIs over his past 10 games for Seattle. Alex Bregman is batting .294 with a .399 on-base percentage and .551 slugging percentage in 146 games this season for the Astros. Jose Altuve has 12 hits and is batting .300 over his past 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .238 batting average, 2.43 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs. Astros: 8-2, .271 batting average, 3.51 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs.

