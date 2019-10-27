After the SI story was published, the Astros called it “misleading and completely irresponsible.” Other reporters corroborated what Apstein wrote, and Taubman was fired on Thursday.

In the letter Apstein posted Sunday on Twitter, Crane wrote that he was apologizing and retracting the team’s initial statement.

“We were wrong and I am sorry that we initially questioned your professionalism,” Crane wrote. “We retract that statement, and I assure you that the Houston Astros will learn from this experience.”

