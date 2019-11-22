The Washington Post first reported the news that authorities plan on busing migrants from Arizona to El Paso to be sent to Mexico.

A Customs and Border Protection spokesman confirmed that migrants apprehended in Arizona will also be subject to the program, called Migrant Protection Protocols.

The government has forced over 55,000 asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico. The migrants often wait in squalid camps, and many are kidnapped, robbed or extorted.

