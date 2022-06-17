At least 1 dead, several injured in Missouri house explosion

ST. LOUIS — A house explosion and resulting fire north of St. Louis killed at least one person and critically injured several others early Friday, authorities said.

The explosion happened at around 1:20 a.m. in northern St. Louis County just west of Spanish Lake, the county police said in a news release. Officers and firefighters who were called to the scene found the house in flames and a person outside it who had died from injuries sustained in the fire, police said.