Police were searching the large complex of buildings although it was “doubtful” that the shooter was still on the scene, Oakes said.
Bunn-O-Matic manufactures dispensed beverage equipment, and is headquartered in Springfield, according to the company’s website.
The (Springfield) State Journal-Register reported that buses were called to the scene to take employees away and that police were diverting traffic away from the area.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.