Shores says a federal indictment was unsealed and seven suspects were arrested by FBI agents. Five were arrested in Norman, Oklahoma; one in Brooklyn, New York; and one in Long Beach, California.

Three other suspects remain at-large in what has been labeled as a conspiracy. The victims included an Oklahoma resident.

Since 2017, the indictment alleges that the suspects hid the operation’s profits by shifting money between several bank accounts that were opened using fake identification papers.

