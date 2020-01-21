“All students were alert, able to communicate,” she said.

Gillham said one student was airlifted to a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, while others were sent to area hospitals. She said the students on the bus were elementary through high school age.

No fatalities were reported.

Arkansas State Police Spokesman Bill Sadler said the vehicles collided just south of Hoxie, about 120 miles (190 kilometers) northeast of Little Rock.

Video shows the bus on its side.