Two Texas first responders were killed Saturday morning and another was injured after they were hit by a vehicle while working the scene of a traffic accident during icy conditions resulting from severe weather that moved through the area.

Firefighters found the bodies of an elderly couple Saturday morning near their demolished trailer, the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana said via Facebook. The winds were so strong that the home was moved 200 feet from its foundation.

The deaths bring the storm-related toll in the state to three after a 75-year-old man was killed in Oil City, La., according to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office. Raymond Holden was in bed when the tree fell on his home and crushed him.

The Bossier Parish sheriff said a truck driver and a Benton police officer had a close call after being shocked by a downed power line.

The National Weather Service in Shreveport, La., estimated that a tornado, with around 135-mph winds, touched down in Bossier Parish.

One person died Friday night in Texas when a car flipped into a creek in Dallas.

— Associated Press

Ex-coal CEO accused of stealing from company: Attorneys for bankrupt coal company Blackjewel and its creditors are asking a federal judge to let them examine the finances of former CEO Jeff Hoops, alleging that he took millions of dollars for personal gain, according to court documents. Hoops said he had been advised by his attorney not to comment on the allegations. The bankruptcy filing, followed by the loss of a crucial creditor, shut down operations at Blackjewel's 32 coal mines in Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming.

Handgun applications spike after machete attack: The number of residents seeking to own handguns has risen sharply in a New York community shaken last month by a machete attack that injured five men during a Hanukkah celebration. The Journal News reports that 73 pistol permit applications have been filed with the Rockland County Clerk's Office since the Dec. 28 attack at a rabbi's home in Monsey. That compares to 51 applications the office received during the previous eight weeks.