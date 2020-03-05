Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fire, which burnt a bakery, several stores and dozens of stalls and vehicles.
With a population of nearly 2 million, the Gaza Strip is one of the world’s most densely populated areas. It’s a 360-square-kilometer (139-square-mile) corridor of land, sandwiched between Israel and Egypt. The two countries imposed a blockade on the territory when the militant Hamas group seized it in 2007.
The blockade, three devastating wars with Israel and dozens of skirmishes have damaged Gaza’s infrastructure.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.