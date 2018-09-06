Three people were killed in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday morning after a shooter opened fire in the central business district. The gunman also is dead, police said, and an additional five people suffered injuries in the attack.

Police Chief Eliot Isaac, who called the rampage “very horrific,” said officers exchanged gunfire with the shooter, and he was killed by a Cincinnati police officer.

Though the scene was announced as secure at about 9:15 a.m., the circumstances surrounding the shooting were unclear, and police said they are trying to determine a motive.

Three men and one woman were transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, hospital officials said. One has died, two are in critical condition and one is in serious condition. Each suffered gunshot wounds, officials said.

Police said there were multiple victims in the area of 511 Walnut Street in the city’s central business district, a few blocks from Great American Ball Park and the riverfront along the Ohio River.

Fifth Third Bank headquarters is a 30-story building that towers over Walnut Street and houses sandwich, ice cream and pastry shops. One victim was found inside an ice cream shop, severely wounded.

The gunman was shooting at innocent victims “and our officers were able to kill him and stop the threat,” Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley said.

Cranley also said it “could have been much, much worse” if not for the immediate police response.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Cranley told news media. “This is not normal, and it shouldn’t be viewed as normal. This is abnormal. No other industrialized country has this level of active multiple shooting on a regular basis … I think there’s something deeply sick at work here, and we as a country have got to deal with it.”

“These are things we see happening across the country, and we all have to be vigilant and prepared to deal with these situations,” Isaac said.

Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms officials arrived on the scene to sweep the building, ATF spokesperson Suzanne Dabkowski said.

The shooting unfolded in the normally popular lunch spot of Fountain Square, a park at the city’s center. The park’s Twitter account said all planned events for Thursday would be canceled, adding that park officials are, “keeping the victims of today’s tragic events in our thoughts.”

Television footage showed bodies being carried out on stretchers and police surrounding the area around the Fifth Third Center skyscraper, which is the corporate headquarters for Fifth Third Bank.

“Terrible shooting incident in the heart of our city this morning,” City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld tweeted. “Multiple shot, and tragically there are fatalities. Details still emerging. Pray for our city.”

One witness, Leonard Cain, told the Cincinnati Enquirer that he was going inside a bank when someone yelled that he shouldn’t because of the shooting. He said a woman also was walking into the bank at the same time, but she had her headphones on and couldn’t hear their warnings.

“She walked in the door and he shot her,” Cain told The Enquirer, saying that he heard up to 15 shots fired.