Their multitasking has paid off. Run by three generations of women from the Queen family, Moon Flower Hemp is approaching its third growing season. The company, which has four full-time and six part-time employees, has sold to customers in every state, placed products in nearly 30 stores, created more than two dozen new items, and bought space for a future bricks-and-mortar retail location in one of West Virginia’s most vibrant towns. All this, despite a fire in November 2020 that destroyed $60,000 worth of inventory and supplies and caused $200,000 worth of damage to the building, as well as a pandemic that closed thousands of small businesses nationwide.