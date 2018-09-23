FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters. When Trump makes his second address to the United Nations _ and wields the Security Council gavel for the first time _ he will face leaders of a global order he upended in the last 12 months by pulling out of the Iran deal, embracing Russia and alienating longtime Western allies over trade and defense spending. (Seth Wenig, File/Associated Press)

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. — President Donald Trump is poised to redouble his commitment to “America First” on the most global of stages this week.

In the sequel to his stormy U.N. debut, Trump will stress his dedication to the primacy of U.S. interests while competing with Western allies for an advantage on trade.

And he plans to spotlight the threat that he says Iran poses to the Middle East and beyond.

Scores of world leaders, even those representing America’s closest friends, remain wary of Trump.

One year after Trump came to the U.N. General Assembly and derided North Korea’s Kim Jong Un (kim jawng oon) as “Rocket Man,” the push to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula is still a work in progress.

But fears of war have given way to hopes for a diplomatic solution.

