Devlin has a “German Eagle SS Lightning bolt” tattoo he says he got infiltrating a white supremacist biker gang in Ohio.

Bishop sued the ATF in 2018, saying the agency retaliated and scuttled her appointment to work at headquarters after she filed a discrimination complaint against Devlin.

Devlin said in court documents he is not racist and called Bishop’s complaints absurd.

He described their conflict as based on personality, not race.

___

Information from: The Seattle Times, http://www.seattletimes.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD