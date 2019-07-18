PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A former pro soccer player from Liberia has been convicted of lying about his marriage to a Rhode Island woman in order to gain permanent legal residency in the U.S.

Authorities started investigating after a U.S immigration official examining a phone belonging to the man’s wife saw a text from another man indicating they had had sex.

Federal prosecutors say 30-year-old Prince Mark Boley was convicted Thursday of presentation of a perjured immigration document and false statements.

A mistrial on a marriage fraud charge was declared because the jury couldn’t reach a verdict.

Authorities alleged Boley entered into a sham marriage in 2016 to get a green card.

The woman admitted the marriage to Boley was a sham. She wasn’t charged.

Boley faces up to five years in prison at sentencing in November.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.