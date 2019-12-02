Williams was sentenced in 1982 to serve two life prison sentences after being convicted of murder in the killings of two adults. While authorities blamed him for the other killings, he was never charged.

A Nov. 20 parole board letter to Williams says he hasn’t served enough time given the “nature and circumstances” of his offenses. The board set his next parole consideration for November 2027.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD