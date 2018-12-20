ATLANTA — Atlanta fire department: No one on board survived crash of small jet near county airport.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
ATLANTA — Atlanta fire department: No one on board survived crash of small jet near county airport.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Sign up for email updates from the "Confronting the Caliphate" series.
You have signed up for the "Confronting the Caliphate" series.