Washington Nationals (74-73, third in NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (82-64, first in NL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:35 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Nationals: Max Scherzer (17-6, 2.31 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, 271 strikeouts) Braves: Kevin Gausman (9-10, 3.89 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 134 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Braves enter the contest with a seven and a half-game lead over the Phillies in the NL East. Atlanta is hitting a collective .260 on the year, led by Freddie Freeman’s mark of .307. The Nationals are 21-9 in games started by Scherzer. Washington holds a team on-base percentage of .330 for the year, Bryce Harper paces the lineup with a .388 OBP. Michael Taylor helped the Nationals earn a 6-3 win when these two teams last met on Aug. 9. He went 1-for-4 with an RBI.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trea Turner is batting .267 with a .334 on-base percentage and .405 slugging percentage in 147 games this season for the Nationals. Anthony Rendon has 13 hits and is batting .317 over his past 10 games for Washington. Ozzie Albies has 96 runs and 68 RBIs for the Braves this season. Ronald Acuna has nine hits, two home runs and a .553 slugging percentage over his past 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 6-4, .253 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs. Braves: 6-4, .251 batting average, 4.05 ERA.

