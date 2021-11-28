“I feel bad saying it, but I guess I am a bit disillusioned with politics,” said Ruff, 38, in an interview at a playground in Atlanta’s Kirkwood neighborhood.
Across Atlanta, a city at a political and cultural crossroads, plenty of residents made the same decision. A year after residents voted in historic numbers to help “turn Georgia blue,” fewer than 3 out 10 turned out for the mayor’s race, despite the widespread desire for a leader who can help the city rebound from a year of setbacks.
The weak turnout on Nov. 2 has worried the mayoral candidates competing in a runoff campaign, which will be decided Tuesday. And it surprised political analysts, who say voter fatigue could hinder the Democratic Party’s efforts to oust Gov. Brian P. Kemp (R) and reelect Sen. Raphael G. Warnock (D) in next year’s midterms.
Tuesday’s runoff election will pit City Council President Felicia Moore against City Council member Andre Dickens. Both Democrats are trying to rally supporters amid growing signs that Atlanta’s overwhelmingly Democratic electorate is exhausted and struggling to grasp how local government affects their daily lives.
“Coming off the heels of the presidential election and senatorial elections, people have just been bombarded consistently with election-related issues, and they just don’t feel like they have a break,” said Moore, noting that some Atlanta voters were asked to vote a half-dozen times last year. “It’s just been a lot for people.”
Atlanta City Council member Antonio Brown, who finished fifth in the mayor’s race, said the turnout shows that “voter apathy is real” and residents still don’t grasp “why local elections matter.”
Over the past five years, especially during President Trump’s years in office, a host of left-leaning and racial justice organizations pushed residents to participate in local government.
But when Brown reviewed the results from the mayor’s race, he found that the residents who turned out to vote this year largely mirrored those who voted in past city elections, even though the number of registered voters has grown by nearly 25 percent over the past four years. Compared with four years ago, general election turnout dipped 5 points this year in the sections of Fulton and DeKalb counties that make up the city of Atlanta.
Younger voters, non-homeowners and newly registered voters in particular, Brown said, didn’t participate, even though the campaign included extensive debate over the future of policing and how to deliver social services in the most populated city in the Deep South.
“Despite the social justice movement that just happened in 2020, it should tell you something that people felt a greater urge of necessity to come out and protest for social change than they did to participate in a local municipal election,” Brown said.
But Brown also hesitated to draw too many lessons for the midterms.
The candidates for mayor raised about $8 million combined, and Brown expects that Democratic candidates for the Senate and governor will raise at least 10 times that next year. In the state’s two U.S. Senate races last year, candidates and outside groups spent more than $800 million, allowing Democrats to flood Atlanta with paid organizers who worked for months to turn out voters.
“Next year, the [Democratic Party] machine is going to be up and running at the fullest extent of its power, and you are going to see all of this money flowing into Georgia,” Brown said. “And money makes everything go around.”
Kendra Cotton, chief operating officer for the New Georgia Project, founded by former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, said that her group is still in the process of “ educating the electorate that we registered.”
“Folks, particularly when you think about the progressive side of the aisle, have ceded local races, county races, state races and have put an emphasis on national races,” she said. “When you don’t have the infusion of marketing and media revenue drumming up and making things super exciting, then I think obviously, you know, people just aren’t paying attention at a granular level.”
The state Democratic Party tried to build off last year’s electoral victories, including Joe Biden being the first Democratic presidential nominee to carry the state in nearly three decades.
Ted Terry, vice chairman of the Georgia Democratic Party, said for the first time in recent memory, the state party backed candidates in mayoral and council races that are technically nonpartisan contests.
Across Georgia, Terry said the effort helped Democrats pick up 42 municipal offices. Yet Democrats largely failed to make inroads in local races in suburban Atlanta, which party leaders also blamed on lackluster turnout.
“In the Republican cities that we have seen getting more Democratic, it was the turnout,” Terry said. “It’s the homeowners and the privileged people who always vote, especially when it’s a city election because property taxes are always front and center, so it’s a more conservative electorate.”
Although Terry expects it will be easier for Democrats to turn out voters next year, he said the turnout both in Atlanta and in the suburban municipal races shows that party will have to readjust its strategy, particularly because of the state’s stringent voter law.
Terry, who serves on the DeKalb County Commission and represents parts of Atlanta, said Georgia Democrats may have to shift their strategy away from encouraging residents to vote by mail in the wake of Senate Bill 202.
The law, which the state’s Republican legislature and Kemp approved earlier this year, shortened the amount of time that voters had to request and return an absentee ballot. Voters are also required to submit a state identification or driver’s license number to receive a ballot.
“Seniors had to make a copy of their driver's license, and that is hard to do when you are a senior,” said Dickens, who expected that turnout on Nov. 2 would be 20 percent higher than it was.
According to an analysis by the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Georgia election officials rejected 4 percent of absentee applications this year, up from a less than 1 percent last year. Ballots were most often rejected because they arrived too close to Election Day, the news outlet reported.
“We are still in a pandemic, and a lot of people still would rather vote by mail,” Terry said. “But I think going forward, I think early voting is going to have to be our prime strategy,” he added, referring to in-person voting.
Ahead of Tuesday’s runoff, Moore and Dickens, both of whom are Black, said they know they have to do more to try to rally their voters to the polls. In the general election, Moore performed well in Atlanta’s northern, wealthy, predominantly White neighborhoods including Buckhead. Dickens ran strongest in the city’s southern, predominantly Black areas.
Andra Gillespie, associate professor of political science at Emory University, said polls suggest the runoff may also be breaking along racial lines. “It’s going to be a question of who gets their folks to turn out more on Election Day,” she said.
Moore, who is 60 and has served on the council since 1998, argues on the campaign trail that she is ready to be mayor “on day one.” Moore also criticizes Dickens, who is 47 and was elected to his citywide council seat in 2013, for voting last year to temporarily slash the police budget by nearly a third and shift the money to social programs.
“I think that shows his inexperience and misjudgment,” Moore said. “Because at that time, it was very clear we were already losing the morale of our officers, and it was said at that time, even before he made that vote, that this is not a good time to make that vote because it would continue the downward spiral.”
Dickens has argued his vote was designed to relieve police from having to respond to so many “non-emergency calls” and boost training for Atlanta police officers.
“We wanted to do the thing that a number of officers had asked us to do, which is take them off mental health and homeless calls so that specialists can respond to that,” Dickens said in a recent debate. “This is a way for us to be able to use our officers for violent crime, because if they are spending one hour dealing with someone experiencing homelessness, they are not spending one hour taking care of someone’s burglary or preventing someone’s car from being broken into.”
Huff, the teacher who did not vote on Nov. 2, said crime is one of the issues she cares about. Unable to afford a house in broad swaths of central Atlanta amid a rapid escalation in home values, Huff said she recently bought a $210,000 “fixer-upper” in a neighborhood that has higher crime rates than she preferred.
But although she was “very excited” to vote last year to oust Trump from the White House and flip control of the U.S. Senate to the Democrats, Huff said this year she feels exhausted with politics at all levels of government. “Maybe I am not paying enough attention, but so much of it feels like an act, and I don’t really see progress,” Huff said.
Still, as she strapped her daughter into her car seat, Huff said is going to try her best to make it to the polls on Tuesday. “I do want to try to get more involved, but it’s hard,” she said. “As a teacher, I work 50 hours a week for not a lot of money. I am raising a kid on my own and finding the time to do research to be a well-informed voter is challenging.”
“And after having just done the presidential and senate races,” Huff added, “it feels like, ‘Wait. What? We got to vote again?’ ”