By Associated PressMarch 17, 2021 at 2:50 p.m. UTCATLANTA — Atlanta mayor: Suspect in massage parlor killings was believed headed to Florida possibly to carry out other shootings.Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightcomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy