ATLANTA — Authorities say a police officer fatally shot a man who showed a gun while being chased in woods in Atlanta.

Atlanta Police told news outlets the officer was flagged down by someone who heard gunshots around a strip club about 1 a.m. Sunday near Interstate 85 in southwest Atlanta.

Police say the officer found the man, who ran into the woods. Authorities say the officer fired his weapon after he saw a gun in the man’s hands.

The identities of the man killed and the officer have not been released.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.