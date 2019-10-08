ATLANTA — The reality television star and wife of rapper T.I. says $750,000 dollars’ worth of jewelry, including wedding rings, was stolen from her Lamborghini outside an Atlanta bar.

News outlets report Tameka “Tiny” Harris told Atlanta police that she left the rings, as well as watches and stud earrings, in a blue velour bag on the center console, and it was missing when she returned to her car Sunday night.