Only 561 salmon were counted in the Penobscot last year. That was the lowest number since 2016, when 503 fish were found, the Bangor Daily News reported.
The number was a disappointment after more than 1,400 salmon were found a year ago. That was the highest return since 2011.
The low numbers likely reflect factors such as low survival at sea, the impact of drought during the fish’s time in the river and mortality from hydropower projects, said Sean Ledwin, sea run fisheries and habitat director for the Maine Department of Marine Resources.