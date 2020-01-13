Powell was just three days and Pruitt three weeks away from being sentenced in a December 2017 attempt to rob workers servicing an ATM when they tried the similar holdup, the probable cause statement said. Gunfire erupted, and both guards who were servicing the ATM in north St. Louis County returned fire, killing Pruitt.

Powell, who was armed with a .40-caliber rifle, then ran to a getaway vehicle and continued to fire at workers before fleeing, the statement said, and he was identified by video surveillance and DNA evidence.

Powell’s attorney in the original case, Jermaine Wooten, didn’t immediately return a phone message. No attorney is listed for him in the latest case.

Powell and Pruitt had been freed last year after their bonds in the initial robbery attempt were reduced over the objections of prosecutors.