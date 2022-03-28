At noon, officials will extend the current 500-yard (457-meter) safety zone around the ship to 1,000 yards (914 meters), closing the navigation channel to commercial traffic until midnight. In addition to regular fuel and ballast tank checks, a naval architect aboard the Ever Forward is monitoring the ship’s stability, an effort that will continue during the operation to refloat the ship, officials said.

If the ship isn’t refloated Tuesday, dredging will start again and a second attempt will be made Sunday, officials said.

A marine safety information bulletin giving notice of the temporary safety zone around the ship, states that the first effort will involve five tug boats and if a second attempt is needed, two anchored pulling barges will be added. If both attempts are unsuccessful, the removal of containers will have to begin, the bulletin states.

The ship operated by Taiwan-based Evergreen Marine Corp. was headed from the Port of Baltimore to Norfolk, Virginia, on March 13 when it ran aground north of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, the U.S. Coast Guard said. Officials have said there were no reports of injuries, damage or pollution.