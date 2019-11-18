Gov. John Bel Edwards’ office says some services started returning Monday afternoon. But it could take days to restore all websites and online operations.

Edwards’ office says the Office of Technology Services identified a “cybersecurity threat” that affected some computer servers. The office took all its servers offline as a precaution.

The governor says state police and federal agencies are investigating.

Officials say nearly every state agency was affected in the shutdown.

