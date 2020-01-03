“Our whole community is in a state of shock,” said the Rev. George Livaditis, pastor of the church. “Peter was an amazing person who exemplified a true Christian.”

Tsimbidaros was on his way to have dinner with his parents to celebrate the new year shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday when his vehicle collided with another at an intersection. He died at the hospital the next day.

The crash remains under investigation.

Longtime friend John Bochanis says Tsimbidaros found it fulfilling working with troubled children and helping them turn their lives around.

