A federal judge ruled in 2017 that Iran must pay Hekmati $63.5 million.
Gilbert says the U.S. Victims of State-Sponsored Terrorism Fund has refused to pay compensation. The Justice Department said in October that it was suspending payment and asking the fund’s administrator to reconsider if he’s eligible.
The Justice Department declined to comment Monday on the lawsuit.
