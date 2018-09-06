NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — An attorney for a 13-year-old boy accused of shooting a classmate and teacher at their suburban Indianapolis school says the teen will admit to carrying out the attack during a November hearing.

Attorney Chris Eskew said Thursday that after the boy makes his admission at a Nov. 5 juvenile court hearing in Noblesville, the judge will hold a disposition hearing, which is similar to a sentencing hearing but focuses on rehabilitation instead of punishment.

The boy faces 11 charges, including two counts of attempted murder, stemming from the May 25 shooting at the middle school in Noblesville, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Indianapolis. He’s accused of shooting teacher Jason Seaman and 13-year-old Ella Whistler.

