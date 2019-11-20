Navy officials declined comment.
Parlatore says he filed an inspector general’s complaint accusing Naval Special Warfare commander, Rear Admiral Collin Green, of insubordination.
In July, a military jury acquitted Gallagher of killing a captive in his care in 2017 and other crimes. Jurors convicted him of posing with the dead body and reduced his rank. Trump restored it Friday.
