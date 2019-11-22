Jordan was sent to a state mental hospital in August after he was deemed not competent to assist his attorneys.
The newspaper says he returned to court Thursday for a sanity review, but a prosecutor and his attorney told the judge recent medical reports had not been provided to them. He has another review and an arraignment in January.
___
Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD