Sales for literary fiction have struggled in recent years, a slump many in publishing blame on the nonstop headlines that keep the reading public distracted. Nesbit’s clients include historian Robert Caro and investigative journalist Ronan Farrow, but on Tuesday she urged a “shout out” for fiction as a way to see beyond the current “Reality TV” world. “Handmaid’s Tale” actress Ann Dowd, who introduced the “On Screen” award winners, remembered reading Atwood’s novel when it came out in the 1980s and being immediately transported by her “beautiful prose” even as she was frightened by its depiction of a theocracy in which women are almost entirely suppressed.