The judge also gave prosecutors a month to review a letter from Updyke’s doctor saying the 71-year-old man wasn’t well enough to travel from his home in Louisiana to Opelika.

Updyke pleaded guilty in 2013 to poisoning trees at Auburn’s Toomer’s Corner. Court records show Updyke has paid only $6,900 of about $800,000 he was ordered to pay in penalties and restitution.

