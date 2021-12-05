“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” took second place in its third weekend with $10.4 million, pushing it just past the $100 million threshold. And Ridley Scott’s ripped from the headlines “House of Gucci,” starring Lady Gaga and Adam Driver, came in third place in its second weekend with $6.8 million from 3,477 locations, bringing its domestic total to $33.6 million.
In other notable showings, Warner Bros.’ brought “Dune” back to IMAX screens this weekend. The premium screens accounted for over half of its $1.8 million domestic earnings.
Neon’s animated documentary “Flee” also opened on four screens, earning $25,033. The film is about a man who fled Afghanistan as a child in the 1980s.
Things should pick up next week as Steven Spielberg’s take on “West Side Story” dances into theaters nationwide.