According to a probable cause statement, three children were unattended while playing in a bedroom where a loaded gun was lying on a bed.

The children had played with the gun during previous visits, according to the statement.

A 10-year-old, thinking it was unloaded, pointed the gun at his brother and fired, police said.

Johnson told police the gun was hers, that she had left it in the bedroom and that “she was to blame for (the victim’s) death,” according to the affidavit.