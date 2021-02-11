Investigators believe the man first crashed his vehicle into a home, then broke into a different home on the same street, Manley said. The man then opened fire on responding officers, who were not struck by gunfire, he said.
The investigation is still in its early stages, Manley said, but authorities don’t believe there was any connection between the man and the two people he held hostage.
