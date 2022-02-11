Texas’ capital city — which has a population of about 960,000 — has experienced three boil orders since 2018 and another separate incident in which water for some residents had a foul, fishy odor because of the presence of dead zebra mussels, the newspaper reported.
Meszaros has served as Austin Water’s director since 2007.
The most recent boil order began Saturday night and was lifted Tuesday night. Officials have said employees at a treatment plant did not respond quickly enough to signs of cloudiness in the water.