Smith says in a statement that she hopes to encourage young people to find “different ways” to think about a book.
“Wreck This Journal” was published in 2007 and reached an international audience with its innovative approach to getting fans to create and un-create their own words and pictures. Smith’s other books include “The Wander Society,” ‘’This is Not a Book” and How to Be an Explorer of the World.”
Dial Books is an imprint of Penguin Young Readers.
