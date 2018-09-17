LIVINGSTON, La. — Authorities say a 2-year-old boy has died after he managed to grab a gun from a counter in a Louisiana home.

Sheriff Jason Ard of Louisiana’s Livingston Parish tells news outlets the child is believed to have climbed up on a stool to reach the gun. He says the gun went off and the child was hit in the face Monday morning. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The child’s identity hasn’t been released and, as of Monday evening, no charges had been filed in the case.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.