Authorities say one of the truck’s guards fatally shot and killed one of the suspects.

Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are searching a nearby wooded area for the other suspect, who fled on foot. That suspect is described as tall and dressed in black.

Authorities have not released the name of the suspect killed during the attempted robbery.

Willis is located about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Houston.

