Police say the tractor trailer was heading east when the driver lost control and overturned across the road. A bus with 20 passengers couldn’t avoid the tractor trailer and hit it, splitting the truck in half.
Police said 19 people, including two drivers, were hospitalized with injuries ranging from minor to serious. No fatalities have been reported.
___
Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD